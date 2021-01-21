      Weather Alert

The Rolling Stones Have A Merch Store And Their Own Line Of Chocolate

Jan 21, 2021 @ 6:33am

The Rolling Stones have been around FOREVER. Like, since 1962, as a band. Last year, they opened up a flagship merchandise store in London and put it online in November. So why not add their own chocolate bars to the mix?

 

According to The Daily Star‘s ‘Wired’ column, a milk chocolate bar (called ‘Brown Sugar’) and a dark chocolate bar (‘Cherry Red’, inspired by the lyric “my favourite flavour, cherry red” from ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’) will both go on sale on the Stones’ merch website from Monday (January 25).

The paper also claims that each chocolate bar will cost £5.95, plus postage.

 

MORE HERE

