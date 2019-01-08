The REAL Star Of The Bachelor…Is Chris Harrison

Bachelors come and go, but Chris Harrison is forever.

That said, we should probably break down Colton’s first night as the Bachelor and it went a little something like this:

*The villian emerged early in the form of Catherine, who showed up with her dog…immediately gave it to Colton to raise, and interrupted girls through the night, like, 4 times.

*Sloth girl immediately had us throwing things at the TV because of her impeccable commitment to sloth-like slow behavior and speech. For most of the night.

*Fake Australian girl.

Jimmy Kimmel broke it down for us:

Meet the rest of the cast and catch up on the episode if you missed it HERE

