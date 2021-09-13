The Pokémon Album Will Feature Some Superstars

We know that Pokémon is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. They’ve partnered with several different brands to join in on the milestone.
Well, one of the collaborations is with Universal Music Group and the result is a 14 track album. The “Pokémon 25: The Album”, is set to bring HEAT and will drop on October 15th. 🔥🔥
“The Album” will feature several artists including Lil Yachty, J Balvin, Jax Jones, Tierra Whack, Katy Perry and Post Malone. The album will be released through UMG’s Capitol Records.
Who is your favorite Pokémon character?