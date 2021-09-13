      Weather Alert

The Pokémon Album Will Feature Some Superstars

Sep 13, 2021 @ 3:23pm

We know that Pokémon is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. They’ve partnered with several different brands to join in on the milestone.

Well, one of the collaborations is with Universal Music Group and the result is a 14 track album. The “Pokémon 25: The Album”, is set to bring HEAT and will drop on October 15th. 🔥🔥

“The Album” will feature several artists including Lil Yachty, J Balvin, Jax Jones, Tierra Whack, Katy Perry and Post Malone. The album will be released through UMG’s Capitol Records.

Who is your favorite Pokémon character?

TAGS
J Balvin Jax Jones Katy Perry Lil Yachty Pokemon Post Malone Tierra Whack
POPULAR POSTS
Jennifer Lawrence Expecting Her First Child With Husband Cooke Maroney
Groundhog Brings His Son To Visit His Favorite Human
This Jennifer Aniston Interview Gets Cringey When The Host Tells Her She's "Not A Morning Person"
Missed Connections: McHottie and the Dog Walker
Grimace From McDonald's Is A Giant Tastebud And The Internet Is Shook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On