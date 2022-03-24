The Music Version of Wordle Exists

      Weather Alert

Mar 24, 2022 @ 7:14am

Heardle, the Wordle of Music, Has Users Rushing to Name That Tune

If you’re a Wordle fan, like Ben Davis, then you’ll be happy to know there is a music version called, Heardle. The “daily musical intros game,” is barely a month old and already is getting a million users a day.  Just like Wordle, the game gives the intro to one song which you have to guess the correct artist and song title in six tries or less.  The website has an app domain and uses a Soundcloud integration. It is free and features songs from all genres and eras.

The creator, who wishes to remain anonymous says there are two million active fans, one of them being Questlove from The Roots. “I’m a big fan of Questlove; his knowledge of music is extensive and having a self-titled ‘music geek’ onboard is exciting. That he’s doing this every day is a real highlight for me,” said the creator.

Have you tried playing Heardle yet?

