The Most Googled Musicians Of 2022
November 28, 2022 1:26PM EST
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)
It’s the time of year where we look at all the 2022 things we did and evaluate ourselves and the things and people we search on the internet… Like the musicians we know and love (maybe).
Celeb Tattler tallied up the top ten we looked up this year. Here’s a look at some of the big things that happened around each artist:
- Taylor Swift (2.1M average monthly searches)
- maybe it was the Midnights album… or the Eras Tour announcement… or all the TicketMaster probz
- Harry Styles (2.1M/month)
- a new album, a tour, TWO movies, a breakup with Olivia Wilde
- Kanye West (2.1M/month)
- from a drawn-out divorce from Kim K to questionable tweets and suspension to announcing a presidential run for 2024
- Travis Scott (1.9M/month)
- a new baby boy with Kylie Jenner and a lot of news about the tragedy at AstroWorld 2022
- Rihanna (1.8M/month)
- that new mom life and the announcement that she will headline the halftime show for the Super Bowl in 2023
- Billie Eilish (1.8M/month)
- did a world tour (NBD), headlined Coachella, revealed Tourettes syndrome in a David Letterman interview
- Ariana Grande (1.7M/month)
- rehearsing for her role as Glinda in Wicked on Broadway, releasing new fragrances for REM
- Selena Gomez (1.5M/month)
- released the documentary and song both titled “My Mind & Me” opening up about her mental health journey
- Justin Bieber (1.5M/month)
- went on tour, showed his paralyzed face due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, postponed his tour due to health issues, see Selena Gomez above
- Dua Lipa (1.4M/month)
- launched a weekly lifestyle newsletter called Service95, did a world tour
