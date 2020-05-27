The Kentucky State Fair Is Still Up In The Air
Plans for a state fair in Kentucky this year are still in limbo. At the Kentucky State Fair board monthly meeting on Tuesday, members said they’re working on a plan to submit to the state. Board members are remaining positive and said the Kentucky Expo Center has been working on a plan for months.
Some ideas for changes include shorter hours, fewer exhibits and social distancing. The state fair board hopes to have the draft completed by June 10.
MORE HERE