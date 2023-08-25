99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

The Internet Loves Video Of Billie Eilish Flying Economy

August 25, 2023 10:18AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

A TikTok video going viral this week where a fan spotted Billie Eilish seated in the economy class on a Brussels Airlines flight instead of at least business class, or on a private jet. Eilish herself later confirmed that was her when she posted an Instagram Story selfie of herself on the flight, sporting the same hoodie and gray hat adorned with blue stars.

 

@williambossanova Pov: you’re in a plane with Billie (Still cant believe wtf just happened) #billieeilish #billie #finneas #billieelishfan #billieeilishedits #billieeilishconcert #billieeilishszigetfestival #billieeilishpukkelpop #maggiebaird #patrickoconnell ♬ Beyonce x My Husband x Casa Di Remix – CasaDi

The comments were flooded with people astonished that a star worth $30 million was flying coach! Have YOU ever seen a celebrity flying commercial and sitting in economy?

 

MORE HERE

More about:
Billie Eilish
coach
commercial flight
economy
tik tok
viral

POPULAR POSTS

1

"The Blind Side" Family Responds To Lawsuit With Allegations Of Their Own
2

'Jurassic Park' Coming Back To Theaters In Real 3D For 30th Anniversary
3

Sam Asghari Files For Divorce From Britney Spears
4

Kentucky Woman Catfished By Person Posing As A "Stranger Things" Actor
5

JCPS Closes Schools To Work On Bussing Issues

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE