The Game of Thrones Soundtrack Includes Travis Scott, The Weeknd and WHO ELSE!?

The “Game Of Thrones” soundtrack, “For The Throne” will be released on April 26th, but the soundtrack is the real MVP of the whole series! The music is dope and features new songs from several artists including, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Ty Dolla $ign, A$AP Rocky, SZA, Maren Morris, and more!

Oh and if you’re feeling trendy then fans can pre-order the soundtrack on vinyl! Vinyl records are expected to ship in July!!!