The Final Three Masked Singers Are Unmasked!!

Dec 19, 2019 @ 7:33am

SPOILER ALERT!  If you haven’t yet seen the “The Masked Singer”  second season finale on Wednesday night, then read or watch no further!!

After whittling down the pool of 16 secret singers, it was down to the final three: the Fox, the Flamingo and the Rottweiler.

One by one, they had to reveal their real identities, but first they had to sing for panelists Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thick and Jenny McCarthy.

Then it was time for the audience and panel to vote. Coming in third place was the Flamingo, which meant she had to take off her mask. The Rottweiler came in second place. And the Fox won!

See the revealing moments below!

