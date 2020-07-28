      Breaking News
JCPS Board Votes To Start School With NTI

The Ellen Degeneres Show is Under Investigation After Workplace Complaints

Jul 28, 2020 @ 7:56am
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Ellen Degeneres, winner of mulitple awards, poses in the press room during the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

And it keeps getting worse. After complaints have been revealed about the work environment on the set of “The Ellen Degeneres Show”, WarnerMedia has officially launched an internal investigation towards the claims of discrimination and mistreatment.

One quick question, has Ellen herself spoken up about any of this?

TAGS
Ellen Ellen Degeneres investigation The Ellen Show
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE