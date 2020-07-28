The Ellen Degeneres Show is Under Investigation After Workplace Complaints
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Ellen Degeneres, winner of mulitple awards, poses in the press room during the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
And it keeps getting worse. After complaints have been revealed about the work environment on the set of “The Ellen Degeneres Show”, WarnerMedia has officially launched an internal investigation towards the claims of discrimination and mistreatment.
One quick question, has Ellen herself spoken up about any of this?