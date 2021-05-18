      Weather Alert

The Dudes Do Amazing Things In South Africa

May 18, 2021 @ 9:26am

The guys that make up Dude Perfect on YouTube spent 5 days checking off an impressive list of “Bucket List” experiences and took us all with them!  Cody (Tall Guy) parasailed in Cape Town which is BREATHTAKING. Coby (Twin) bungee jumped off an INSANELY high bridge, Cory (Twin) rappelled down a mountain, Ty (Beard) and Garrett (Purple Hoser) took amazing safari pictures and tagged along with Rhino 911 to save Rhinos from poachers.

They also swam with sharks (in cages), watched a magnificent sunrise, went scuba diving and pretty much had the time of their lives!

TAGS
bucket list Dude Perfect South Africa
