The Chocolate Cumberbunny Is Back

Apr 7, 2020 @ 8:38am
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Benedict Cumberbatch attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Yep…you read that right. Cumberbunny. As in, a chocolate bunny with Benedict Cumberbatch’s head. Creepy and fantastic all at the same time!

The Easter-themed treat was created by the chocolate-manufacturing company, the Chocolatician. According to their website, the Cumberbunny is made with “400g of everyone’s favorite detective” and is “glazed with luster dust”. It also comes with a limited edition version that’s made with white chocolate and a 22-carat gold bow tie. It’ll cost you about $41 and due to the demand, you might not get it by Easter even if you order right now. But, you can store it for 6 months and…isn’t he worth the wait?

 

