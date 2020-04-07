The Chocolate Cumberbunny Is Back
Yep…you read that right. Cumberbunny. As in, a chocolate bunny with Benedict Cumberbatch’s head. Creepy and fantastic all at the same time!
The Easter-themed treat was created by the chocolate-manufacturing company, the Chocolatician. According to their website, the Cumberbunny is made with “400g of everyone’s favorite detective” and is “glazed with luster dust”. It also comes with a limited edition version that’s made with white chocolate and a 22-carat gold bow tie. It’ll cost you about $41 and due to the demand, you might not get it by Easter even if you order right now. But, you can store it for 6 months and…isn’t he worth the wait?
