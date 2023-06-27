99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Teen Starts Trash Can Cleaning Biz To Buy Sports Equipment For Kids

June 27, 2023 5:44AM EDT
Pic of Kelly K’s trash cans!

13-year-old Anthony Gonzalez started a business calling himself “The Garbage Kid.” He charges $10 to clean trash cans around his Houston neighborhood and it takes him about 40 minutes to get done because he’s a perfectionist. And no, he’s not raising extra money for him to spend on himself, he wants to buy sports equipment for kids in need. He’s a baseball player and an Astros fan!

 

 

So how has business been? “Poppin!  Good! Busy!” And if a certain Astros player named Jose Altuve wants his trash cans clean, it’s on the house! 

SEE THE LOCAL NEWS STORY HERE

