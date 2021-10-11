Teachers Can Get Free McDonald’s Breakfast This Week

McDonald’s is showing their appreciation for educators with free “Thank You Meals” stores or at the drive-thru. Through this Friday, teachers, administrators, and other school staff can get a free breakfast from McDonald’s when they show their school ID card. And they are also encouraging customers to submit stories about teachers who changed their lives on Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram with the hashtag #ThankYouMeal.
who’s ur fav educator we should put on our sign? pic.twitter.com/ZFmXKI8nU5
— McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 8, 2021
@BubbaWallace pic.twitter.com/osSaQ3wzOW
— McDonald’s (@McDonalds) October 8, 2021
Each Thank You meal comes with an entree breakfast sandwich, hash browns, and a beverage. Sandwich options include the Egg McMuffin; Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit; or the Sausage Biscuit. Beverage choices include a medium McCafe hot or iced coffee or a medium soft drink. Educators can claim up to one free breakfast meal per day.