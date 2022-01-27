      Weather Alert

Taylor Swift’s Former Fiddle Player Is Now A Southern Indiana Prosecutor

Jan 27, 2022 @ 10:24am
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Taylor Swift attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

How cool is this?  Emily Poe Stumler works as a prosecuting attorney at the Harrison County Justice Center for Harrison County Prosecutor Otto Schalk. But many moons ago, she lived a MUCH different lifestyle!

 

“I always was an orchestra kid,” she explained. “I grew up playing in the orchestra” at Floyd Central High School. College took her Nashville where she played with several bands and got a big audition for a new artist named Taylor…Swift. She got the gig and went on tour with Taylor, playing concerts, awards shows, music videos and even lived on the tour bus with Taylor and her mom! But she always had law school in the back of her mind.  Our own Sarah Jordan went to school with Emily and featured her on a podcast:

 

 

Looking at her life with her husband and three kids, and the fact she’s trying to get bad guys off the streets of her community, she’s got no regrets that she didn’t stay living the rock star life! See more pics and read the full story HERE

 

