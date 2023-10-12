99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Taylor Swift’s ERAs Tour Concert Film Premieres

October 12, 2023 11:00AM EDT
Source: YouTube

Taylor Swift showed up and surprised fans at  The Grove in Los Angeles for the world premiere of her concert film, “Taylor Swift: The ERAs Tour.”

Swift took to social media to announce that due to the overwhelming demand from her fans, the concert film would be released a day earlier than scheduled in America and Canada.

 

Approximately 2,200 lucky fans got invitations to the exclusive screening of “Taylor Swift: The ERAs Tour.” Taylor gave a speech thanking her fans for their support!

If you are hitting up the theater AMC is saying, yes, you can sing and dance as long as you don’t block anyone’s view while watching this movie! And of course, “Eras attire and friendship bracelets are strongly encouraged.” AMC also says “feel free to take selfies and group photos,” but don’t pirate the movie…and settle in because it’s 2 hours and 48 minutes long!

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is expected to open with around $125 million at the North American box office, and could add another $50-$75 million internationally from the 90 other countries where the film is being released. By the end of its run in movie theaters, it’s expected to rank among the top 10 biggest blockbusters of the year for 2023.

 

 

