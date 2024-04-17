99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Taylor Swift’s Album Release Party Has A Nod To Her Ex

April 17, 2024 9:27AM EDT
Source: YouTube

Swifties believe they may have cracked the code to another Easter Egg Taylor Swift may have left at her new album release event April 16 in L.A.

There was a card catalog displayed that had 72 boxes, which may refer to the 72 months (6 years) she was dating ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn. They also noticed certain boxes where open that may signify important dates over the course of their relationship.

“The Tortured Poets Department” is her 11th studio album due out this Friday (April 19).

