Taylor Swift Teases New Song

The trailer for the new film “Where The Crawdads Sing” dropped and features a brand new song from Taylor Swift called “Carolina.” The film has been produced by Reese Witherspoon and her company, Hello Sunshine and is based on the novel of the same name.
Taylor posted the trailer along with the caption, “Where The Crawdads Sing is a book I got absolutely lost in when I read it years ago. As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible @daisyedgarjones and produced by the brilliant @reesewitherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the musical side.”
The movie is scheduled for release on July 15th. What is your favorite book turned movie?