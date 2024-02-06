99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Taylor Swift Reveals TS11 Album Tracklist And Features

February 6, 2024 5:11PM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

Hey, remember that time Taylor Swift took a moment at the GRAMMY Awards to announce that she was putting out her 11th album, The Tortured Poets Department? Iconic.

She was quick to post — or her team was quick to post — the album artwork to social platforms:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

The album will drop Friday, April 19, 2024. Taylor has already released the track titles and the features including Florence & the Machine and Post Malone.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Here’s a look at the tracklist so you don’t have to strain your neck or eyes looking at the beautiful graphic Taylor posted. LOL.

SIDE A:

  • “Fortnight” featuring Post Malone
  • “The Tortured Poets Department”
  • “My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys”
  • “Down Bad”

SIDE B:

  • “So Long, London”
  • “But Daddy I Love Him”
  • “Fresh Out The Slammer”
  • “Florida!!!” featuring Florence & the Machine

SIDE C:

  • “Guilty as Sin?”
  • “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?”
  • “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)”
  • “LOML”

SIDE D:

  • “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart”
  • “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived”
  • “The Alchemy”
  • “Clara Bow”
  • Bonus track: “The Manuscript”

More about:
announcement
celebrity news
Eras Tour
features
florence and the machine
Grammy Awards
Grammys
Instagram
Joe Alwyn
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
The Tortured Poets Department
tracklist

POPULAR POSTS

1

Police Officer Who Arrested A Delivery Driver Makes Sure Food Gets Delivered
2

Boyfriend Proposes As His Girlfriend Ends A Nine-Week Hospital Stay
3

High School Sweethearts Reconnect After 73 Years Apart!
4

Sofia Vergara Reveals The Reason For Her Divorce From Joe Manganiello
5

New Artist Spotlight and Why Streaming Her Song Is Important

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE