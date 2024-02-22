99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Taylor Swift Named Biggest-Selling Global Artist Again, Enjoys Sydney Zoo With Travis Kelce

February 22, 2024 10:21AM EST
Travis Kelce is in Sydney, Australia enjoying the zoo with girlfriend Taylor Swift as her Eras Tour plays there!  There have been cameras everywhere trying to catch a glimpse of the two enjoying their time down under!

Now that his season is over, he has time to join her on tour!

She has also just again been honored with the IFPI’s 2023 Global Recording Artist Of The Year Award, which recognizes the top artist across physical sales, downloads and streaming. Swift is the first to four-peat, having previously won in 2014, 2019, 2022 and now 2023.

 

