Taylor Swift Leads the Billboard Music Award Nominations

October 27, 2023 5:13AM EDT
Taylor Swift Leads the Billboard Music Award Nominations
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

The Billboard Music Awards announced their nominees yesterday. Taylor Swift leads with 20, including Top Artist, Top Female Artist, and Top Hot 100 Song for “Anti-Hero”.

Taylor already holds the Billboard record for the most wins for a female artist with 29, this year she COULD surpass Drake, who holds the overall record with 34. Morgan Wallen and SZA follow with 17 nominations each. They’re both in the Top Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, and Top Billboard 200 Artist categories with Taylor. The Weeknd follows with 16, and Drake and first-timer Zach Bryan both have 14.

There are nine new categories this year including Top K-pop Tour, Top K-pop Album, Top Afrobeats Artist, and Top Afrobeats Song.

The show airs November 19th, but it’s NOT on TV. It’ll be digital, meaning viewers will have to go to Billboard’s social media channels and website to watch.

 

