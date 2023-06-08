Taylor Swift Is Rumored To Be Dating An NBA Player And His Brother Thinks It’s Hilarious
It hasn’t been long since the reported split between Taylor Swift and Matty Healy of The 1975. News outlets are already pondering who she’s dating now (if she’s even actually “dating” anyone).
A new rumor has come out that Taylor is dating Austin Reaves of the Los Angeles Lakers and no one thinks it’s more hilarious that Austin Reaves’ brother, Spencer Reaves. He posted this in response to a tweet about the possible relationship:
😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/vEpZrBYBvA
— Spencer Reaves (@SpencerReaves31) June 6, 2023
He added in the comments of the tweet that “Austin going to the bar is the most unrealistic part of this whole thing.”
Elle writes that Austin Reaves has had a longtime girlfriends, Jenna Barber. So what does this all mean? We don’t know yet, but we’re watching and waiting.
Also, does anyone else think it would be supes awkward to date someone with the same name as your own brother? Hi, Austin Swift! Hope you’re doing well. 🙂