Taylor Swift Is Rumored To Be Dating An NBA Player And His Brother Thinks It’s Hilarious

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – MARCH 18: Editorial use only and no commercial use at any time. No use on publication covers is permitted after August 9, 2023. Taylor Swift performs onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at State Farm Stadium on March 18, 2023 in Swift City, ERAzona (Glendale, Arizona). The city of Glendale, Arizona was ceremonially renamed to Swift City for March 17-18 in honor of The Eras Tour. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )

It hasn’t been long since the reported split between Taylor Swift and Matty Healy of The 1975. News outlets are already pondering who she’s dating now (if she’s even actually “dating” anyone).

A new rumor has come out that Taylor is dating Austin Reaves of the Los Angeles Lakers and no one thinks it’s more hilarious that Austin Reaves’ brother, Spencer Reaves. He posted this in response to a tweet about the possible relationship:

He added in the comments of the tweet that “Austin going to the bar is the most unrealistic part of this whole thing.”

Elle writes that Austin Reaves has had a longtime girlfriends, Jenna Barber. So what does this all mean? We don’t know yet, but we’re watching and waiting.

Also, does anyone else think it would be supes awkward to date someone with the same name as your own brother? Hi, Austin Swift! Hope you’re doing well. 🙂