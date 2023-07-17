Taylor Swift Has Most #1 Albums In Female Artist History

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – MARCH 18: Editorial use only and no commercial use at any time. No use on publication covers is permitted after August 9, 2023. Taylor Swift performs onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at State Farm Stadium on March 18, 2023 in Swift City, ERAzona (Glendale, Arizona). The city of Glendale, Arizona was ceremonially renamed to Swift City for March 17-18 in honor of The Eras Tour. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )

Were any of us surprised that “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” debuted at #1? Nah. But it means she’s hitting a major milestone: she has the most #1 albums in history for female artists.

New York Times says,

It is Swift’s 12th No. 1 album, beating Barbra Streisand for the most chart-toppers by a woman. Drake also has 12 No. 1 albums, but the only acts with more are Jay-Z (14) and the Beatles (19). The popularity of Swift’s Eras Tour has lifted her entire catalog, and this week, in addition to the new “Speak Now,” she has three other titles in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 album chart: “Midnights” (No. 5), “Lover” (No. 7) and “Folklore” (No. 10). Swift is the first living act to have four albums in the Top 10 since Herb Alpert in 1966.

With SNTV being Taylor’s 12th #1, whichever one comes next will be HUGE for the girl that made everyone’s favorite number 13!