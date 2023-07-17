Taylor Swift Has Most #1 Albums In Female Artist History
Were any of us surprised that “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” debuted at #1? Nah. But it means she’s hitting a major milestone: she has the most #1 albums in history for female artists.
It is Swift’s 12th No. 1 album, beating Barbra Streisand for the most chart-toppers by a woman. Drake also has 12 No. 1 albums, but the only acts with more are Jay-Z (14) and the Beatles (19).
The popularity of Swift’s Eras Tour has lifted her entire catalog, and this week, in addition to the new “Speak Now,” she has three other titles in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 album chart: “Midnights” (No. 5), “Lover” (No. 7) and “Folklore” (No. 10). Swift is the first living act to have four albums in the Top 10 since Herb Alpert in 1966.
With SNTV being Taylor’s 12th #1, whichever one comes next will be HUGE for the girl that made everyone’s favorite number 13!