Taylor Swift Gets Emotional After 8 Minute Standing Ovation

Taylor Swift performs at the Taylor Swift “The Eras Tour” held at Allegiant Stadium on March 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

During the fifth of her six shows in L.A. on her Eras Tour, the crowd were on their feet for 8 minutes giving her a standing ovation after her performance of “Champagne Problems.”

Taylor after the crowd cheered for over SEVEN MINUTES after champagne problems #LATSTheErasTour #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/7VIjzFnQRI — Jessica🫶🏻 LA (@onlyoneofjess) August 9, 2023

“What do I say to you after that?” “That was so deeply abnormal and beautiful. I don’t know what to do or say.” She went on to say she would think of this in the future when going through tough times. “I think it’s safe to say that I, like all people, will experience a certain amount of emotional downward spirals throughout the course of the rest of my life and in those moments, you can rest assured I’m gonna think about what you just did,” “And I’m gonna feel better. So thank you. That was insane. It was crazy.”

BTW…Selena Gomez brought her little sister to watch her bestie!