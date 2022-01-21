Taylor Swift First Ever Record Store Day Ambassador

Taylor Swift has been named the first-ever Record Store Day Global Ambassador.
RSD AMBASSADOR (Taylor’s Version)
Thanks to @taylorswift for putting on the sash and serving as the first ever GLOBAL RECORD STORE DAY AMBASSADOR, helping us celebrate the culture of the independent record store around the world. #RSDAmbassador #RSD15 #RSD2022 #April23 pic.twitter.com/D4Jr1eCrMV
— Record Store Day (@recordstoreday) January 20, 2022
Taylor Swift said in a press release: “I’m very proud to be this year’s Ambassador for Record Store Day. The places where we go to browse and explore and discover music new and old have always been sacred to me.” She added, “Record stores are so important because they help to perpetuate and foster music-loving as a passion.”
In honor of the holiday’s 15th celebration, Swift will drop a “special RSD 2022 release”! On past RSD celebrations, she has released new versions of albums 1989 and Speak Now.
Previously, artists including Pearl Jam, Brandi Carlile and Fred Armisen have all been named Record Store Day ambassadors for the United States. But Taylor Swift is the first artist to be named a global ambassador. The 15th annual Record Store Day (RSD), which celebrates independent record stores, will take place this year on April 23rd.