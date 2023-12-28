Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Love Story a Hallmark Romance Film?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 15: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have dinner at Waverly Inn on October 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

There’s a new ESPN promo that likens Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Love Story to Hallmark romance film!

Appropriate? We think yes! Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s love story could be made into a film. Hallmark screenwriter Julie Sherman Wolfe, who has written 24 Hallmark movies, said football this year has seemed like a holiday movie in a new promotional spot that ran on Christmas Eve, December 24, during ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN PR (@espnpr)

Wolfe claimed that the NFL’s “moments of pure joy” and “full of twists and turns” are just like her movies. It certainly has been playing out like one with Swift bringing her parents and brother to cheer on her man Christmas Day at the Chiefs/Raiders game.

Travis also hinted at some special guests that might pop up on his podcast with brother Jason, “New Heights”, before the end of the year!