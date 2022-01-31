Taylor Lautner Is Back In A New Movie…And Marrying Taylor Lautner

Where are all the #TeamJacob Twilight fans?? Taylor Lautner stepped away from the spotlight after the massive success of the ‘Twilight’ franchise shot him to immediate famous craziness. He talked to Jason Kennedy about how hard it was to handle that kind of fame at 16-years-old.
He also explained some interesting things on the Internet for Esquire!
He’s also newly engaged to a woman named Taylor that he met through his sister…so yes, his wife’s named will be Taylor (Dome) Lautner! The proposal was ROMANTIC!
See “Boy Taylor” in the new Netflix movie “Home Team” about New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton during his suspension from the NFL over Bountygate.