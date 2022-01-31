      Weather Alert

Taylor Lautner Is Back In A New Movie…And Marrying Taylor Lautner

Jan 31, 2022 @ 11:25am

Where are all the #TeamJacob Twilight fans??  Taylor Lautner stepped away from the spotlight after the massive success of the ‘Twilight’ franchise shot him to immediate famous craziness. He talked to Jason Kennedy about how hard it was to handle that kind of fame at 16-years-old.

He also explained some interesting things on the Internet for Esquire!

He’s also newly engaged to a woman named Taylor that he met through his sister…so yes, his wife’s named will be Taylor (Dome) Lautner!  The proposal was ROMANTIC!

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner)

See “Boy Taylor” in the new Netflix movie “Home Team” about New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton during his suspension from the NFL over Bountygate.

TAGS
engaged fame Home Team movie Taylor Lautner
POPULAR POSTS
Viral Teacher Slays Tik Tok Dance And DJ's School Lunch Dance Parties On Fridays
Taylor Swift's Former Fiddle Player Is Now A Southern Indiana Prosecutor
Peyton Manning Thinks He Knows The Real Reason Tom Brady Is Retiring...LOL
Mila Kunis And Demi Moore Have "So Much In Common" In Hilarious New Ad
Missed Connections: Chicken Crusader and Geek Lover
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On