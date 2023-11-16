99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Taylor and Travis’ Parents Expected To Meet

November 16, 2023 9:00AM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

Both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have spent time with each other’s parents, it’s the next logical step that the parents should meet each other!

The plan is for that to happen Monday when Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs play his brother Jason’s team, the Philadelphia Eagles. Scott and Andrea Swift will be hanging out with Ed and Donna Kelce…how adorable! We think they’re gonna be besties!  Who will the Swifts be rooting for??? We think we know…

More about:
Ed and Donna Kelce
parents
Scott and Andrea Swift
Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce

POPULAR POSTS

1

Mariah Carey Going On A Short Christmas Tour
2

Why Taylor Swift Sends Kelly Clarkson Flowers For Every Re-Released Album
3

Drug Store Security Guard Tells Joe Jonas He "Looks Crazy"
4

The Internet Is Reacting To Harry Styles' Shaved Head
5

Zac Efron Reacts To Matthew Perry Wanting Him In His Biopic

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE