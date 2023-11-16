Taylor and Travis’ Parents Expected To Meet

Source: YouTube

Both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have spent time with each other’s parents, it’s the next logical step that the parents should meet each other!

The plan is for that to happen Monday when Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs play his brother Jason’s team, the Philadelphia Eagles. Scott and Andrea Swift will be hanging out with Ed and Donna Kelce…how adorable! We think they’re gonna be besties! Who will the Swifts be rooting for??? We think we know…