Taco Bell’s Crispy Tortilla Chicken Enters The Poultry War

Nov 20, 2019 @ 12:13pm

With the back and forth over who has the best fast-food chicken sandwich, Taco Bell doesn’t want to be left out.

Get ready for Crispy Tortilla Chicken. The chicken strips are marinated in a jalapeño buttermilk ranch mixture and then coated with tortilla chip pieces and fried up.

You’ll be able to get the Crispy Tortilla Chicken as a tenders pack or inside a taco.

Here’s the bummer. The Taco Bell Crispy Chicken is being tested in a few cities. We shouldn’t expect to see it nationwide until sometime in 2020.

