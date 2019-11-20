Taco Bell’s Crispy Tortilla Chicken Enters The Poultry War
With the back and forth over who has the best fast-food chicken sandwich, Taco Bell doesn’t want to be left out.
Get ready for Crispy Tortilla Chicken. The chicken strips are marinated in a jalapeño buttermilk ranch mixture and then coated with tortilla chip pieces and fried up.
You’ll be able to get the Crispy Tortilla Chicken as a tenders pack or inside a taco.
Here’s the bummer. The Taco Bell Crispy Chicken is being tested in a few cities. We shouldn’t expect to see it nationwide until sometime in 2020.