Taco Bell is Bringing Back Potatoes on March 11th
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 30: An exterior view shows a sign at a Taco Bell restaurant on March 30, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Taco Bell Corp. announced that on March 31, 2020, the company will give everyone in the country one free beef nacho cheese Doritos Locos Taco, no purchase necessary, to drive-thru customers at participating locations while supplies last as a way of thanking people who are helping their communities in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The company also announced it would relaunch its Round Up program, which gives customers the option to "round up" their order total to the nearest dollar, to raise funds for the No Kid Hungry campaign. The Taco Bell Foundation will also be donating $1 million to the campaign. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Taco Bell started by teasing something coming on March 11th and NOW we know! POTATOES ARE COMING BACK!
If you used #TacoBell on Twitter, a potato emoji automatically appeared, and the CEO has finally confirmed the news. Taco Bell has announced that it will be bringing back two potato-based menu items: its Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes and its Spicy Potato Soft Taco.