Supreme Is Releasing A 3-Pack Of Red Oreos With Its Logo

Feb 19, 2020 @ 3:15pm

The fashion and food world collided this week as the announcement of a Supreme x Oreo collaboration confirmed to be happening.

@TheSupremeSaint, not affiliated with the fashion brand, made the announcement via Twitter and it was confirmed on Supreme’s website who said the special Oreo was a part of their Spring/Summer 2020 collection.

 

A 3-pack of Supreme cookies will set you back $8 and there isn’t a clue to what the flavor will be, however, were sure fashionistas everywhere will be heading to grocers to find this limited edition treat.

