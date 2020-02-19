Supreme Is Releasing A 3-Pack Of Red Oreos With Its Logo
The fashion and food world collided this week as the announcement of a Supreme x Oreo collaboration confirmed to be happening.
@TheSupremeSaint, not affiliated with the fashion brand, made the announcement via Twitter and it was confirmed on Supreme’s website who said the special Oreo was a part of their Spring/Summer 2020 collection.
A 3-pack of Supreme cookies will set you back $8 and there isn’t a clue to what the flavor will be, however, were sure fashionistas everywhere will be heading to grocers to find this limited edition treat.