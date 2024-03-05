99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Student Shows Former Teacher The Tattoo He Inspired

March 5, 2024 6:00AM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

A Texas teacher got emotional when a former student, Hannah, showed him her new tattoo. On her arm read, “Be Fearless in Life.”

Hannah says she was going through a tough time and her teacher was there for her. “That’s my handwriting?” he asks, looking at the tattoo. He joked,  “If I had known you were going to get this tattooed on your body I would have written it in perfect handwriting.”

How sweet is that?

More about:
former teacher
Hannah
Inside Edition
inspired
Student
Tattoo
viral

POPULAR POSTS

1

YouTube Mom Ruby Franke Sentenced In Child Abuse Case
2

Watch For This Local Singer On 'American Idol'
3

New Artist Spotlight and Why Streaming Her Song Is Important
4

Roof Company's Oopsie Gives Couple New Roof For FREE
5

Jack Harlow Is Sweetly Protective Of His Dog's Privacy

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE