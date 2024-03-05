Student Shows Former Teacher The Tattoo He Inspired

Source: YouTube

A Texas teacher got emotional when a former student, Hannah, showed him her new tattoo. On her arm read, “Be Fearless in Life.”

Hannah says she was going through a tough time and her teacher was there for her. “That’s my handwriting?” he asks, looking at the tattoo. He joked, “If I had known you were going to get this tattooed on your body I would have written it in perfect handwriting.”

How sweet is that?