Strawberry Frosted Donut Oreos Are Coming
You’ve probably noticed Oreo has been VERY on its game lately with the limited-edition flavors. Brookie-O Oreos and Hazelnut Oreos have started popping up recently, but there is a new rumored Oreo to be totally obsessed with and its name is Strawberry Frosted Donut.
Vanilla cookies coated in a double layer of pink-colored, strawberry-flavored creme with rainbow sprinkles, and a donut flavored creme. Yes, RAINBOW SPRINKLES (it even calls them glitter on the packaging!). You’ll have to wait until March to find them in stores, and before that, Oreo is set to release its gluten-free variety this month as well as the other chocolate-y flavors we mentioned above.
MORE HERE