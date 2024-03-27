99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

“Star Wars” Blue Milk Coming To Stores For May the 4th

March 27, 2024 9:18AM EDT
Source: YouTube

IYKYK.

Die hard “Star Wars” fans know that Luke Skywalker drank blue milk in the 1977 original.Disneyland’s Black Spire Outpost inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge actually offered up what many say is pretty dang tasty blue milk! Star Wars TruMoo Blue Milk is a part of Lucasfilm’s ”Imperial March” — a celebration of all things Star Wars in the weeks leading up to May 4th.  Look for it in stores April 17.

