Spout’s The Many Branches of Oliver Tree

On the outside, we see the wacky bowl cut, the colorful wardrobe, the eccentric music videos, and the inevitable scooter. Still, all that flash is backed up by tens of millions of fans who clamor for the music of Oliver Tree.

Oliver Tree is unlike any other artist; from comedy to action sports, from reality TV to WWE wrestling, to concerts in Siberia, it’s hard to keep up with the “Miss You” hitmaker. He joins us for a second time on the Spout Podcast with host Erik Zachary as the two spout off on dentistry, screenplays, remixes, uncles, a beef with a famous DJ, Oliver’s goals for the New Year, and about a thousand other topics!