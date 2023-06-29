99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Spielberg, Scorsese And Anderson Will Help Save Turner Classic Movies

June 29, 2023 7:19AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

If you saw #SaveTCM trending, you know Turner Classic Movies has been on the struggle bus with a week of leadership changes and layoffs that had the future of the cable channel uncertain.

So in swoops Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese Paul Thomas Anderson to save the day!  The trio of acclaimed directors will help curate programming which stabilized plans for the future and even reversed course on some layoffs.

Warner Bros. execs said: “TCM is a cultural treasure, and we are honored to help steer the future direction of this beloved brand with the partnership of three of the most iconic filmmakers of our time, Steven, Marty, and Paul.”

More about:
cable channel
curate programming
layoffs
Martin Scorsese
Paul Thomas Anderson
Steven Spielberg
Turner Classic Movies

POPULAR POSTS

1

A Local Casting Director Is Looking For Extras For A Movie Filming Here
2

Harry Styles Pauses His Concert For A Pregnant Fan's Bathroom Break
3

This Guy Solved A Rubik's Cube In 3.13 SECONDS
4

Jennifer Lawrence's Mom Sold Her Used Toilet On Craigslist
5

Tom Holland Will NEVER Do Another 'Lip Sync Battle'

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE