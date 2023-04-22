Space Station Astronauts Get Call From Post Malone

99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

April 22, 2023 1:16PM EDT
It’s Earth Day, and Post Malone called the International Space Station (ISS).

“Station, this is Posty… How do you hear me?” said Post Malone as he spoke with NASA astronauts Steve Bowen and Woody Hoburg, who launched to the ISS last month on SpaceX’s Crew-6 mission.

Post, who used his real name, Austin, asked the men about their experiences in space as they analyzed Earth. Both Bowen and Hoburg cited the beauty of seeing weather from the ISS and how their are no visual borders.  The conversation lasted about four minutes with Posty promising to catch up with them when they return to Earth in six months.

NASA posted a video of their call on YouTube. All parties were excited. 

