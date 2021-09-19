      Weather Alert

Southern Indiana Teacher Saves Choking Student

Sep 18, 2021 @ 8:10pm

#FeelGood…Let’s salute a hero teacher!

 

Kindergarten teacher Chene Hunt was just a few weeks in to the new school year last month at Pleasure Ridge Elementary School in Charlestown, IN. She had 26 students and quickly noticed something wasn’t right with Fallen Coleman.

She noticed her lips we’re turning blue and jumped into action. She was able to remain calm thanks to her experience working in an ER tech for 18 years, and performed the Heimlich maneuver on Fallen.

She was taken to the nurses office but ok and her parents are so thankful for the quick lifesaving action!

 

MORE HERE

 

 

