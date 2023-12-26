Social Media’s Most Viral Trends of 2023

What was viral in 2023?

The trending topics on social media in 2023 included Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, the # grimaceshake trend, and discussions about the ancient Roman Empire.

Viral trends ranged from lighthearted to serious, with examples such as videos of users superimposing their faces onto a Chinese spy balloon and TikTokers jokingly alleging that a McDonald’s shake was killing them.

Other trends included the “Roman Empire” trend, where partners were asked how often they think of ancient civilization…

The “Name a Woman” trend, where men were asked to name a woman.

Celebrities also used social media to address fans directly, apologize, and share updates. Trends also include the popularity of bite-sized charcuterie boards and livestreams of concerts.