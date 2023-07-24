99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Snoop Dogg Credits Martha Stewart & Master P For Help With New Ice Cream Brand

July 24, 2023 11:22AM EDT
Snoop Dogg’s new ice cream, Dr. Bombay, recently rolled out on grocery store shelves and he credits Master P for teaching him how to brand and Martha Stewart for helping him take that branding to the next level and excel at business. If you haven’t watched his interview with TMZ yet, make sure you click play! Dr. Bombay is inspired by his NFT, the bored ape — “he’s a fun character and everybody loves ice cream.”

 

Some of Snoop’s Dr. Bombay ice cream brand includes flavors like waffles and syrup, chocolate milk with cookies, s’mores, and tropical sherbet.

He did note to TMZ that this brand was, in part, inspired by getting the munchies. This brand… is ON brand.

