Snoop Dogg And Master P Wage A Cereal War

Source: YouTube

Snoop Dogg and Master P filed a lawsuit against Post Cereal and Walmart, alleging that the companies engaged in “underhanded dealing” and “diabolical actions” to sabotage the success of Snoop Cereal. Snoop and Master P launched their Broadus Foods brand in 2022 with hopes of adding “diversity to the food industry” as well as “inspire economic empowerment among minorities and contribute to charitable causes addressing hunger and homelessness.”

At first they wanted a partnership with Post, but Post wanted to buy the brand outright. Snoop and Master P held strong and Post agreed to the partnership. The suit claims Post tried to sabotage the success of Snoop Cereal by keeping boxes in store stockrooms on purpose.