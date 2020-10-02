SNL Reveals First Look at Jim Carrey and Maya Rudolph as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
‘Saturday Night Live’ premieres Saturday, October 3rd live from New York for the first time since the beginning of March, and it’s set to be quite the show. Chris Rock is returning as the host with Megan Thee Stallion as the musical guest.
But that’s just where it gets started. Jim Carrey will be playing Former Vice President Joe Biden and Maya Rudolph is set to play his running mate Kamala Harris.
Will you be watching?!