99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Sisters Hilariously Confess To Their Late Mother

December 4, 2023 6:05AM EST
Share
Sisters Hilariously Confess To Their Late Mother
Close-up of a woman laughing, covering her mouth with her hand.

Sara and Katie’s mom, Karen, passed away in July last year of pancreatic cancer at the age of 63. She was a single mom of three after their dad died when they were little, so they said it was “us girls against the world.” Growing up, Karen taught her girls how to mow lawns and shovel snow while keeping them sassy in French braids and fun shopping trips.  

 

@sarawollner Confessions to our dead mom #funny #siblinghumor #dayinmylife #viral #trending #sisters #funnytiktok #parentloss #parentlossawareness #fyp #fypage #fypシ #confessions #siblingcomedy ♬ original sound – Sara Lauren

They said, “When something bad happened, Karen would say, ‘Let’s laugh about it and keep it moving.’ So it feels fitting that the girls get on Tik Tok and confess some hilarious things they learned in the year since mom passed.

MORE HERE

More about:
confessions
Daughters
Hilarious
late mother
Sara Wollner
Today Show
viral

POPULAR POSTS

1

Couple Who Met At A Blind Date Photoshoot Get Married
2

Things You Might Hear At Thanksgiving Dinner...Or In The Bedroom
3

Target Testing Out New Policy At Self Checkout
4

Hot Turkey Tips This Thanksgiving
5

TikToker Marvels How Her Stanley Survived A Car Fire...And Kept Her Drink Cold

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE