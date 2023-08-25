99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Sia Has Secretly Been Gifting Money To “Survivor” Contestants That Didn’t Win

August 25, 2023 9:12AM EDT
Sia has been such a long-time super fan of “Survivor”, she has been gifting her own money to the show’s contestants that didn’t win the $1 million prize. She started back in 2016 after season 33 and has kept it up, and now her generosity is about to hit a major milestone.

Survivor host Jeff Probst is buddies with Sia, and says, “Next season, if she continues with her Sia prize, she will break a million dollars in personal money that she has given to players over the years,” “Her thought is this: I make a lot of money. I’ve been really lucky, and I want to share it with the people who entertain me and bring me joy. And one of those shows is Survivor.”

Earlier this year, Sia gave $100,000 to season runner-up Carolyn Wiger, as well as $15,000 each for third and fourth place. 

