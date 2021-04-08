Sheryl Underwood Claims Sharon Osbourne Never Apologized For Their Feud…But Sharon Has Receipts
Sharon Osbourne is hitting back after Sheryl Underwood claimed Sharon never reached out or apologized to her after their March 10 argument on “The Talk.”
On the latest episode of her “The World According to Sheryl” podcast, Sheryl said she hadn’t spoken to Sharon since the tiff, and, when asked if Sharon had reached out, replied, “No!,” scrolling through her phone messages as evidence.
But Sharon had RECEIPTS that she gave to the Daily Mail, in a series of screenshots of her texts to Underwood . Sharon told them, “I not only sent these messages to Sheryl but I apologized to her in person in her dressing room. Why are you saying I never apologized, Sheryl? What are you trying to do to me? Why are you trying to destroy my reputation? Just be honest. Tell me.”
“‘Sheryl, My heart is heavy and I’m deeply saddened by the events that transpired on Wednesday,” reads one screenshot provided by Osbourne, dated March 12.
“I don’t want to lose my true friend over this. Im sorry for telling you to f**k off during break, I’m sorry for accusing you of fake crying while we were live on air and I’m sorry for losing my temper with you.”
Osbourne continued, “I felt shocked, scared and saddened by what felt like was a blind-sided attack. You know me. You know how I’ve always had your back. We’ve outlasted everyone on this show and that’s because we’ve always been a team and had each other’s backs.”
“I consider you a genuine friend. If you want to talk on the phone over the weekend I’m here. Once again from the bottom of my heart I’m sorry. Is there anything You need from me or that I can do to help you heal? Love and respect always — Sharon.”
A follow-up message from March 15 reads, “Hi Sheryl. I know you’re taking space and I don’t want to disrespect that. I’m just reaching out because I want you [to] know I’m thinking about you. If you are willing, can we talk before Wednesday? Big kiss.”
Osbourne’s supposedly final note, from March 18, reads, “Sheryl I am thinking about you. Hope you are well. Sending my love.”
