Shawn Mendes Does a Polar Bear Plunge in His Underwear

‘It’s Cold!’

Shawn Mendes took a daring polar bear plunge in his underwear to celebrate Christmas.

Shawn posted a video of him stripping down to his underwear and taking a plunge into a freezing riverbed.

In the video posted to Instagram, Mendes can be heard saying, “Woo! It’s cold!” as he immerses his body and faces in the cold water. As he climbs back up to snow-covered land, he exclaims, “That’s pretty cold. I can’t feel a thing.”

Most polar bear plunges are for charity; however, in Shawn’s native country, Canada, the act is done to celebrate the New Year.

Would you do a polar bear plunge for a charity?