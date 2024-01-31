Shannen Doherty Shares ‘Miracle’ Cancer Update

Source: YouTube

Shannen Doherty had some good news to share with her treatment for stage 4 breast cancer thanks to what she called a “miracle” treatment. She didn’t name the exact infusion treatment but said they saw it working after the sixth or seventh transfusion.

Doherty has shared her whole experience on her “Let’s Be Clear” podcast, including that her journey with cancer started as she was divorcing her husband. But she’s maintaining a positive outlook as she fights for her health. Doherty says she’s going to see how the treatment progresses and if it looks like she can have enough time to give a child long term, she’d like to adopt.