Serena Williams Is Using Breast Milk For More Than Feeding Her Baby
December 6, 2023 10:53AM EST
Tennis legend Serena Williams isn’t just amazing at her sport. Her husband calls her the GMOAT (greatest mom of all time):
View this post on Instagram
The couple welcomed their second baby back in August and Serena has been breastfeeding so she’s started to compile a lot of her own milk and she’s using it to treat her sunburn. Check out her TikTok about it:
@serena Ok is this totally weird??? I have to say after a week of using MY breast milk under my eye – it worked! I’m dying to hear your thoughts. Be nice lol 🙈 #momsoftiktok #fyp #foryourpage #serenawilliams #life #beauty #motherhood #momhumour #moms ♬ original sound – Serenawilliams
She says she’ll let us know how it goes. And now we wait. May of the comments on the video suggested castor oil for the sunburn under her eye, but we got nothin’ on that unless Serena also gives that a whirl on her TikTok.
More about: