Serena Williams Is Using Breast Milk For More Than Feeding Her Baby

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – JANUARY 21: Serena Williams of the United States serves in her third round match against Nicole Gibbs of the Unites States on day six of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 21, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Tennis legend Serena Williams isn’t just amazing at her sport. Her husband calls her the GMOAT (greatest mom of all time):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexis Ohanian Sr. (@alexisohanian)

The couple welcomed their second baby back in August and Serena has been breastfeeding so she’s started to compile a lot of her own milk and she’s using it to treat her sunburn. Check out her TikTok about it:

She says she’ll let us know how it goes. And now we wait. May of the comments on the video suggested castor oil for the sunburn under her eye, but we got nothin’ on that unless Serena also gives that a whirl on her TikTok.