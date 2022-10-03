99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Selena Gomez Sends Strong Message To Fans To Leave Hailey Bieber Alone

October 3, 2022 7:44AM EDT
Share

After Hailey Bieber’s appearance last week on the Call Her Daddy podcast where she addressed online hate from Selena Gomez fans, Selena is reacting. She got on Tik Tok to say: “I think some of the things that I don’t even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting, and it’s not fair, and no one, ever, should be spoken to in the manner that I’ve seen,” Selena said in the video. “All I have to say is, it’s incredibly ironic that I would release something that is all about kind words, ’cause that’s exactly what I want. That’s it.”

During the interview, Bieber told Selena’s fans ‘you don’t have to like me, but you don’t have to say anything.”

MORE HERE

More about:
Call Her Daddy
fans
Hailey Bieber
online hate
Selena Gomez

POPULAR POSTS

1

Snoop Dogg's Wrong Answers on "Wheel of Fortune" Were Hilarious
2

Pooches & Pints Introduces: Volley-Paws
3

"Bubble Puppy" Will Melt Your Face With Cuteness
4

Good Samaritan Helps Boy Put On The Wrong Bus
5

Bryce Dallas Howard Pushed Back At Studio Execs Who Wanted Her To Lose Weight

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE