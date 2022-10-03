Selena Gomez Sends Strong Message To Fans To Leave Hailey Bieber Alone

After Hailey Bieber’s appearance last week on the Call Her Daddy podcast where she addressed online hate from Selena Gomez fans, Selena is reacting. She got on Tik Tok to say: “I think some of the things that I don’t even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting, and it’s not fair, and no one, ever, should be spoken to in the manner that I’ve seen,” Selena said in the video. “All I have to say is, it’s incredibly ironic that I would release something that is all about kind words, ’cause that’s exactly what I want. That’s it.”

Selena Gomez takes to TikTok Live to send a message to fans regarding hate. pic.twitter.com/i4NfvhICyt — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 30, 2022

During the interview, Bieber told Selena’s fans ‘you don’t have to like me, but you don’t have to say anything.”

MORE HERE