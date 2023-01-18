99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Selena Gomez Confirms New Album In The Works

January 18, 2023 10:24AM EST
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Selena Gomez performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)

The Selena Gomez news doesn’t stop at her apparently dating Drew from The Chainsmokers. She’s also got, like, a whole career, too. Wild, right?

Aside from her work on the Hulu show “Only Murders in the Building,” she’s working on another album.

This gives little insight to when we can actual expect new music from her, but we’re ready and waiting nonetheless.

