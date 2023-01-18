Selena Gomez Confirms New Album In The Works

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Selena Gomez performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)

The Selena Gomez news doesn’t stop at her apparently dating Drew from The Chainsmokers. She’s also got, like, a whole career, too. Wild, right?

Aside from her work on the Hulu show “Only Murders in the Building,” she’s working on another album.

Selena Gomez teases her next album: “oh, it’s coming…” pic.twitter.com/Mz2yioHuW3 — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 18, 2023

This gives little insight to when we can actual expect new music from her, but we’re ready and waiting nonetheless.